Pinetop Perkins & the Ladies, Floyd McDaniel, Tony Joe White

July 21/23

This time at the Crossroads, it’s Pinetop and the Ladies – as we showcase July featured artist Pinetop Perkins as a guest with Koko Taylor, Fiona Boyes and Maria Muldaur.

We also mark birthdays of Chicago Jump Blues artist Floyd McDaniels, and swamp rock and blues great Tony Joe White (featured in a special in hour two of the show).

And there’s new music from Taj Mahal, Dr. John, Grant Dermody, Selwyn Birchwood, the Nick Moss Band, and Bob Corritore.