Crossroads

Pinetop Perkins & the Ladies, Floyd McDaniel, Tony Joe White

By Chris Heim
Published July 20, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT

July 21/23

This time at the Crossroads, it’s Pinetop and the Ladies – as we showcase July featured artist Pinetop Perkins as a guest with Koko Taylor, Fiona Boyes and Maria Muldaur.

We also mark birthdays of Chicago Jump Blues artist Floyd McDaniels, and swamp rock and blues great Tony Joe White (featured in a special in hour two of the show).

And there’s new music from Taj Mahal, Dr. John, Grant Dermody, Selwyn Birchwood, the Nick Moss Band, and Bob Corritore.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
