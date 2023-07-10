Pinetop Perkins & William Bell

July 14/16

In honor of what would have been his 110th birthday this month, Crossroads is featuring one of the all-time greats of blues piano, Pinetop Perkins. We’ll hear music from his Grammy-winning album with Willie “Big Eyes” Smith, and tracks he did with Muddy Waters, both early in his tenure with the band, and on one of the classic ‘70s Johnny Winter produced Muddy releases in hour one, and then in a special in hour two of the show.

We also continue to highlight the newly named Blues Blast Music Awards nominees – this time including Dylan Triplett, John Primer, Martin Lang with Rusty Zinn, and Bob Corritore.

And we’ll mark the birthday of soul legend William Bell with some music from his Stax days and from his latest album.