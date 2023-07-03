July New Blues Releases Show

**July 7/9

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases.

Among the highlights this time are new titles from:

Guitar great Duke Robillard exploring the many styles that influenced him

Chicago blues-rock guitarist Joanna Connor continuing her comeback

The debut of Louisiana guitarist and singer D.K. Harrell

More international soul blues sounds from Austrian organist Raphael Wressnig and Brazilian guitarist Igor Prado

A salute to Chicago blues veteran Eddie Taylor from Larry Taylor & the Family Band

The return of the great singer Tracy Nelson

New Chicago blues sounds from the Nick Moss Band with Dennis Gruenling

And the first new album in six years from veteran guitarist Monster Mike Welch