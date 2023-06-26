© 2023 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

Blues Horns + James Cotton, Clarence Spady, Willie Dixon & Syl Johnson

By Chris Heim
Published June 26, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT

June 30/July 2

Birthday salutes this time for harmonica legend James Cotton, soul blues singer and guitarist Clarence Spady, bassist, producer and Chicago blues legend Willie Dixon, Pittsburgh KS born R&B sax great Lee Allen, and Chicago guitarist and hitmaker Syl Johnson (featured in a special in hour two of the show along with brother Jimmy).

The Blues Blast Music Awards nominees were also just announced, and Crossroads will be featuring them over the next few weeks. This time we’ll hear selections from Jason Ricci, Stan Mosley, Big Harp George, and several of the nominees in the Horn Player of the Year category, including Jimmy Carpenter and Vanessa Collier – as we wrap up the June Blues Horns feature.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
