Blues Horns + James Cotton, Clarence Spady, Willie Dixon & Syl Johnson

June 30/July 2

Birthday salutes this time for harmonica legend James Cotton, soul blues singer and guitarist Clarence Spady, bassist, producer and Chicago blues legend Willie Dixon, Pittsburgh KS born R&B sax great Lee Allen, and Chicago guitarist and hitmaker Syl Johnson (featured in a special in hour two of the show along with brother Jimmy).

The Blues Blast Music Awards nominees were also just announced, and Crossroads will be featuring them over the next few weeks. This time we’ll hear selections from Jason Ricci, Stan Mosley, Big Harp George, and several of the nominees in the Horn Player of the Year category, including Jimmy Carpenter and Vanessa Collier – as we wrap up the June Blues Horns feature.

