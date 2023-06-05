© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Crossroads

Blues Horns, BMA Winners, Howlin’ Wolf, Jackie Wilson & Johnny Ace

By Chris Heim
Published June 5, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT

June 9/11

Crossroads kicks off the June Blues Horns feature with music from Junior Walker and Doug James.

We mark birthdays of Chicago blues great Howlin’ Wolf, delta blues legend Skip James, R&B hitmaker Jackie Wilson, and the late, great Johnny Ace (featured in a special in hour two that explores his brief but exciting career, with rarities, classic tracks, and music he did with B.B. King and Johnny Otis.)

There’s more from the recent Blues Music Awards winners – this time including Sue Foley, Sugaray Rayford, and Anthony Geraci – and new music from Mikey Junior, Misty Blues, the Cash Box Kings, and Kansas City’s Hudspeth & Taylor.

Tags
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim