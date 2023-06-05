Blues Horns, BMA Winners, Howlin’ Wolf, Jackie Wilson & Johnny Ace

June 9/11

Crossroads kicks off the June Blues Horns feature with music from Junior Walker and Doug James.

We mark birthdays of Chicago blues great Howlin’ Wolf, delta blues legend Skip James, R&B hitmaker Jackie Wilson, and the late, great Johnny Ace (featured in a special in hour two that explores his brief but exciting career, with rarities, classic tracks, and music he did with B.B. King and Johnny Otis.)

There’s more from the recent Blues Music Awards winners – this time including Sue Foley, Sugaray Rayford, and Anthony Geraci – and new music from Mikey Junior, Misty Blues, the Cash Box Kings, and Kansas City’s Hudspeth & Taylor.