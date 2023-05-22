Delta Blues Wrap + Blues Music Awards & T-Bone Walker

May 26/28

Crossroads wraps up the May Delta Blues feature with selections from some of the legends – including Son House, Charley Patton, and Skip James – Rory Block tributes to Son House, Skip James and Bukka White, and a Charlie Musselwhite cover of a Charley Patton song from his Mississippi Son album that just took home a Blues Music Award. We’ll also hear two more recently named BMA winners, Buddy Guy and John Primer, and mark the birthday of blues legend T-Bone Walker, including with a special in hour two of the show.

