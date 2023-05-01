May new blues releases
Friday, May 5 and Sunday, May 7
It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. Among the highlights this time are new titles from:
- A new solo project from Ivan Neville
- Soul legend William Bell returns
- Popular blues vocalist Alabama Mike has a new album of his own
- Crescent City organist Joe Krown pays tribute to some of his major influences
- Keyboardist Bruce Katz leads a new set
- And there’s new music from Tony Holiday