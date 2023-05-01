© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita State University is experiencing some system outages, affecting our streaming services, e-mail and internet. KMUW is still available on 89.1 fm.
Crossroads-4.9.png
Crossroads

May new blues releases

By Chris Heim
Published May 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT
Crossroads-4.9.png

Friday, May 5 and Sunday, May 7

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. Among the highlights this time are new titles from:

  • A new solo project from Ivan Neville
  • Soul legend William Bell returns
  • Popular blues vocalist Alabama Mike has a new album of his own
  • Crescent City organist Joe Krown pays tribute to some of his major influences
  • Keyboardist Bruce Katz leads a new set
  • And there’s new music from Tony Holiday
Tags
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim