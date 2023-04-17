Blues legend Albert King, Doug MacLeod, Paul Carrack, Pee Wee Ellis and Bull Moose Jackson

Friday, April 21, and Sunday, April 23

Crossroads marks birthdays of Doug MacLeod (featured in a concert special in hour two of the show), Paul Carrack, Pee Wee Ellis, and Bull Moose Jackson. We continue the April feature celebrating the centennial birthday of Albert King – this time with music from some of his classic Stax recordings. And there’s new music from the Diane Blue All-Star Band, Taj Mahal, and Nick Schnebelen.

