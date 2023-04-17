© 2023 KMUW
Crossroads

Blues legend Albert King, Doug MacLeod, Paul Carrack, Pee Wee Ellis and Bull Moose Jackson

By Chris Heim
Published April 17, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT
Friday, April 21, and Sunday, April 23

Crossroads marks birthdays of Doug MacLeod (featured in a concert special in hour two of the show), Paul Carrack, Pee Wee Ellis, and Bull Moose Jackson. We continue the April feature celebrating the centennial birthday of Albert King – this time with music from some of his classic Stax recordings. And there’s new music from the Diane Blue All-Star Band, Taj Mahal, and Nick Schnebelen.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
