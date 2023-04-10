Friday, April 14, and Sunday, April 16

Throughout April, Crossroads celebrates the centennial birthday of blues legend Albert King. We’ve got lots of his music on tap this time – from his first hit to classic recordings and a later compilation that brought together previously unreleased tracks he did for Stax Records.

We’ll also hear the most recent releases from Chris Duarte, Paul Carrack, Eric Bibb, and The Mighty Soul Drivers – and favorites from Irma Thomas, Mavis Staples, and Lightnin’ Hopkins.

