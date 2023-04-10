© 2023 KMUW
Crossroads

Blues legend Albert King

By Chris Heim
Published April 10, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT
Friday, April 14, and Sunday, April 16

Throughout April, Crossroads celebrates the centennial birthday of blues legend Albert King. We’ve got lots of his music on tap this time – from his first hit to classic recordings and a later compilation that brought together previously unreleased tracks he did for Stax Records.

We’ll also hear the most recent releases from Chris Duarte, Paul Carrack, Eric Bibb, and The Mighty Soul Drivers – and favorites from Irma Thomas, Mavis Staples, and Lightnin’ Hopkins.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
