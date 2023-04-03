March New Blues Releases
Friday, April 7, and Sunday, April 9
It's "New Month/New Music" time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. Among the highlights this time are new titles from:
- Bob Corritore's Women in Blues Showcase
- Texas blues-rocker Ally Venable
- Veteran blues and roots singer-songwriter Eric Bibb
- Bay Area harmonica man Big Harp George
- The sophomore release from Missouri band Sister Lucille
- The third album from Chicago-born singer Skylar Rogers
- And the masterful duo of Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia