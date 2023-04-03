© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMUW-Music.png
Crossroads

March New Blues Releases

By Chris Heim
Published April 3, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT
KMUW-Music-Square.png

Friday, April 7, and Sunday, April 9

It's "New Month/New Music" time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. Among the highlights this time are new titles from:

  • Bob Corritore's Women in Blues Showcase
  • Texas blues-rocker Ally Venable
  • Veteran blues and roots singer-songwriter Eric Bibb
  • Bay Area harmonica man Big Harp George
  • The sophomore release from Missouri band Sister Lucille
  • The third album from Chicago-born singer Skylar Rogers
  • And the masterful duo of Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia
Tags
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim