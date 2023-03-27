Friday, March 31 and Sunday, April 2

Crossroads ends the March Women in the Blues feature by going back to the beginning – to the first stars of the blues, the Classic Blues Queens. We’ll mark birthdays of Alberta Hunter and Lucille Bogan. Hear the first big hit from Mamie Smith, showcase legends like Bessie Smith, and feature more recent tributes from Rory Block and Dinah Washington. Along with a special in hour two devoted to four of the ‘Belles of the Blues.’

Crossroads also marks birthdays of Lowell Fulson and Amos Milburn, and features the latest releases from Grant Dermody, Ben Levin, the Rhythm Krewe, and Jimi ‘Primetime’ Smith with Bob Corritore.