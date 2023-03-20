Aretha Franklin and Don Covay

Friday, March 24 and Sunday, March 26

Crossroads celebrates the birthday of Aretha Franklin with some of her classic and bluesy tracks in hour one (and a great cover of one of her hits by the Soul Queen of New Orleans, Irma Thomas) and a special tribute to her in hour two of the show.

Crossroads also marks the birthday of singer and songwriter Don Covay (born a day before Aretha), including songs he wrote that were performed by Aretha as well as some of his own hit recordings.

We’ll also hear the most recent releases from Derrick Procell, Eddie 9V, The Hungry Williams, Damon Fowler, and Yates McKendree.

