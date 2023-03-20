© 2023 KMUW
Crossroads

Aretha Franklin and Don Covay

By Chris Heim
Published March 20, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT
Friday, March 24 and Sunday, March 26

Crossroads celebrates the birthday of Aretha Franklin with some of her classic and bluesy tracks in hour one (and a great cover of one of her hits by the Soul Queen of New Orleans, Irma Thomas) and a special tribute to her in hour two of the show.

Crossroads also marks the birthday of singer and songwriter Don Covay (born a day before Aretha), including songs he wrote that were performed by Aretha as well as some of his own hit recordings.

We’ll also hear the most recent releases from Derrick Procell, Eddie 9V, The Hungry Williams, Damon Fowler, and Yates McKendree.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
