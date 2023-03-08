© 2023 KMUW
Crossroads

Women in the Blues

By Chris Heim
Published March 8, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST
KMUW-Music.png

Friday, March 10, and Sunday, March 12

As Crossroads continues the March Women in the Blues feature, we'll mark the birthday of Leonard Chess (one of the founders of the legendary Chess Records) with music from the handful of women (Etta James, Sugar Pie DeSanto, Koko Taylor) who recorded for the label. We'll also mark the birthday of Ronnie Earl, get to new music from Diane Blue (lead singer with Earl's group, The Broadcasters), and hear the latest as well from Malaya Blue, Shemekia Copeland, Teresa James and Buddy Guy. Then in hour two it's a Women in the Blues special featuring Diunna Greenleaf, Trudy Lynn, and Big Mama Thornton.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
