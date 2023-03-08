Friday, March 10, and Sunday, March 12

As Crossroads continues the March Women in the Blues feature, we'll mark the birthday of Leonard Chess (one of the founders of the legendary Chess Records) with music from the handful of women (Etta James, Sugar Pie DeSanto, Koko Taylor) who recorded for the label. We'll also mark the birthday of Ronnie Earl, get to new music from Diane Blue (lead singer with Earl's group, The Broadcasters), and hear the latest as well from Malaya Blue, Shemekia Copeland, Teresa James and Buddy Guy. Then in hour two it's a Women in the Blues special featuring Diunna Greenleaf, Trudy Lynn, and Big Mama Thornton.

