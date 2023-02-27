March 2023 New Blues Releases
Friday, March 3, and Sunday, March 5
It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. Among the highlights this time are new titles from:
- Regional favorites Nick Schnebelen (KC) and Scott Ellison (Tulsa)
- Blues veteran Joe Louis Walker
- Savoy Brown with the last album to feature founder Kim Simmonds who passed away in December
- Canadian blues and roots favorite Matt Andersen