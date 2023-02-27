© 2023 KMUW
Crossroads

March 2023 New Blues Releases

By Chris Heim
Published February 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Friday, March 3, and Sunday, March 5

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. Among the highlights this time are new titles from:

  • Regional favorites Nick Schnebelen (KC) and Scott Ellison (Tulsa)
  • Blues veteran Joe Louis Walker
  • Savoy Brown with the last album to feature founder Kim Simmonds who passed away in December
  • Canadian blues and roots favorite Matt Andersen
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
