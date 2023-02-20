Fats Domino Birthday and Irma Thomas Grammy releases

Friday, February 24, and Sunday, February 26

Crossroads wraps up the February Irma Thomas feature with selections from her Grammy-nominated and winning albums. The show also marks the birthdays of bassist Willie Kent, guitarists George Thorogood and Carl Weahersby, saxophonist (and former Ray Charles Band member) David ‘Fathead’ Newman, and New Orleans legend Fats Domino (featured in a special in hour two of the show). And we’ll hear the latest from Ruthie Foster, the Diane Blue All-Star Band, Teresa James, and Ben Levin.

