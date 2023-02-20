© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMUW-Music.png
Crossroads

Fats Domino Birthday and Irma Thomas Grammy releases

By Chris Heim
Published February 20, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST
KMUW-Music.png

Friday, February 24, and Sunday, February 26

Crossroads wraps up the February Irma Thomas feature with selections from her Grammy-nominated and winning albums. The show also marks the birthdays of bassist Willie Kent, guitarists George Thorogood and Carl Weahersby, saxophonist (and former Ray Charles Band member) David ‘Fathead’ Newman, and New Orleans legend Fats Domino (featured in a special in hour two of the show). And we’ll hear the latest from Ruthie Foster, the Diane Blue All-Star Band, Teresa James, and Ben Levin.

Tags
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim