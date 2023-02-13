© 2023 KMUW
Crossroads

Irma Thomas' Birthday

By Chris Heim
Published February 13, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST
KMUW-Music.png

Friday, February 17, and Sunday, February 19

Crossroads marks the February 18th birthday of this month's featured artist, Irma Thomas, with music across her career from early classics to later releases, including the first of four Grammy-nominated albums the singer recorded – and we'll hear her as well in a special in hour two of the show.

We'll also mark birthdays of Smokey Robinson and Sam Myers (with both Elmore James, and Anson Funderburgh & The Rockets) and hear the latest from Dr. John, Yates McKendree, Eddie 9V and Kenny Wayne Shepherd.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
