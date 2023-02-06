Dexter Gordon centennial, jazz classics, Kings, piano jazz and Steve Wilson

Monday, February 6

Night Train kicks off the week with some classic compositions and recordings – including music from John Coltrane, Miles Davis, Wayne Shorter, Erroll Garner, Art Blakey (with Hank Mobley and Jimmy Smith) and Anita O’Day (with music from her first album on Verve, which also was the first album released by that legendary jazz label).

Tuesday, February 7

It’s a regal edition of the Night Train tonight with music from Kings. We’ll hear New Orleans guitarist Earl King and saxophonist King Curtis, both born on this date. Plus, singers Nancy King and Denise King; pianists King Fleming and Jonny King. A composition from “El Rey” Tito Puente (from the new album Eddie Palmieri Presents Sonido Solar); and jazz pioneer King Oliver (also featured in a special in hour two of the show).

Wednesday, February 8

It’s a piano jazz night tonight on the Night Train, with music from both legends and contemporary stars of jazz piano. Among the artists showcased are veterans Chick Corea, Erroll Garner, Marian McPartland, Monty Alexander, Fats Waller, and Keith Jarrett. We’ll also hear contemporary piano players Chris Rottmayer, the Russell Ferrante Trio, the Adam Glaser Trio, Emmet Cohen, Lisa Hilton, and Eric Reed.

Thursday, February 9

More music tonight on the Night Train from our featured new release of the week from singer Libby York and from February featured artist Dexter Gordon (from his triumphant Homecoming concerts and featured in a special about jazz artists with comebacks in hour two). Plus, birthday salutes to saxophonist Steve Wilson and vibes player Behn Gillece, and a classic album from Shirley Horn that was recorded on this date.

