Crossroads

Best of 2022, Eddie Taylor, Bobby 'Blue' Bland and Elmore James

By Chris Heim
Published January 23, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST
KMUW-Music.png

Friday, January 27 and Sunday, January 29

Crossroads marks the centennial birthday of Chicago blues guitar master Eddie Taylor with the music he did under his own name, the influential recordings he made with Jimmy Reed, guest appearances with John Lee Hooker and Carey Bell, and a 2022 release from his daughter Demetria Taylor.

We also mark birthdays of Bobby "Blue" Bland (featured in a special in hour two of the show) and slide guitar great Elmore James. We continue the January feature highlighting the Best of 2022 and Blues Music Awards nominees.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
