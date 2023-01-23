Best of 2022, Eddie Taylor, Bobby 'Blue' Bland and Elmore James

Friday, January 27 and Sunday, January 29

Crossroads marks the centennial birthday of Chicago blues guitar master Eddie Taylor with the music he did under his own name, the influential recordings he made with Jimmy Reed, guest appearances with John Lee Hooker and Carey Bell, and a 2022 release from his daughter Demetria Taylor.

We also mark birthdays of Bobby "Blue" Bland (featured in a special in hour two of the show) and slide guitar great Elmore James. We continue the January feature highlighting the Best of 2022 and Blues Music Awards nominees.