Best of 2022 and Sam Cooke

Friday, January 20 and Sunday, January 22

Crossroads continues the January feature, looking back at the year in blues – including music from the newly-announced Blues Music Awards nominees. Among the 2022 releases featured this time are selections from Mavis Staples with Levon Helm, Shemekia Copeland, Steve Howell & The Mighty Men, Trudy Lynn, and Dashawn Hickman (with Charlie Hunter).

We also mark the birthdays of Lead Belly, and soul singer Sam Cooke. We’ll hear Lead Belly with the great Golden Gate Jubilee Quartet, and Sam Cooke from his early days with the gospel group, The Soul Stirrers, with his first solo release (and enormous hit) and as the subject of a special in hour two of the show.