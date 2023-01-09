© 2023 KMUW
Crossroads

Best of 2022, remembering Wilko Johnson and Walter 'Wolfman' Washington

By Chris Heim
Published January 9, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST
KMUW-Music.png

Friday, January 13, and Sunday, January 15

Crossroads continues the January feature looking back at the year in blues, with 2022 releases from Bonnie Raitt, Albert Castiglia, Dr. John, Kat Riggins, Rory Block, and Mavis Staples with Levon Helm.

Crossroads also marks the January 15 birthdays of Chicago blues master Earl Hooker and zydeco star Queen Ida, and remembers two musicians who passed away last year - Wilko Johnson from Dr. Feelgood, and New Orleans bluesman Walter "Wolfman" Washington.

Washington, who passed away on December 22, is also featured in a special in hour two of the show. He cut his teeth backing R&B legend Lee Dorsey (Ya Ya) and then the great Crescent City singer Johnny Adams, before going on to release a series of critically acclaimed records under his own name. The special includes both music and an interview with the late great NOLA artist.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
