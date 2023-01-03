© 2023 KMUW
Crossroads

January New Blues Releases

By Chris Heim
Published January 3, 2023 at 9:37 AM CST
KMUW-Music.png

Friday, January 6 and Sunday, January 8

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. Among the highlights this time are new titles from:

  • Kenny Wayne Shepherd’s reworking of his 1995 breakthrough album Trouble Is…25
  • “Noir Blues” from Big B and the Actual Proof
  • New harmonica blues from Douglas Avery
  • Kurt Allen live at the Red Shed
  • NOLA rhythm & blues guitarist and Original Dap King Ernie Vincent
  • Croatian harmonica player Tomislav Goluban celebrating 20 years of playing the blues with a live-in-studio album
  • Plus recent releases that made our favorites list for 2022
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
