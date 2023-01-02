© 2023 KMUW
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 for December 2022

By Chris Heim
Published January 2, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST
1.         Angela Strehli – Ace of Blues (New West/Antones)

2.         The Mighty Soul Drivers – I’ll Carry You Home (Hog Heaven)

3.          Bridget Kelly Band – Winter’s Coming (Alpha Sun)

4.          Demetria Taylor – Doin’ What I’m Supposed to Do (Delmark)

5.          Ben Levin – Take Your Time (Vizztone)

6.          Jimmy Carpenter – The Louisiana Record (Gulf Coast)

7.          Dr. John – Things Happen That Way (Rounder)

8.          Grant Dermody – Behind the Sun (Grant Dermody)

9.          Lucky Losers – Standin’ Pat (Vizztone)

10.       Rick Berthod – Tribute to Peter Green (RB Music)

11.       Robert Hill/Joanne Lediger – Revelation (Wild Animal Ditch Music)

12.       Mud Morganfield – Portrait (Delmark)

13.        Vanessa Collier – Live at Power Station (Phenix Fire)

14.        Annika Chambers & Paul Deslauriers – Good Trouble (Vizztone)

15.         John Nemeth – May Be the Last Time (Memphis Grease/NOLA Blue)

16.         Yates McKendree – Buchanan Lane (Qualified)

17.         Catfish Keith – Still I Long to Roam (Fish Tail)

18.          Michael Kaeshammer – The Warehouse Sessions (Linus)

19.          The Boneshakers - One Foot in the Groove (Take It to the Bridge)

20.          Shawn Pittman – Hard Road (Must Have Music)

21.          Buddy Guy – The Blues Don’t Lie (RCA)

22.          Dave Keyes – Rhythm Blues and Boogie (Blue Heart)

23.          The Hungry Williams – Let’s Go (Rochelle Records)

24.          Bob Corritore & Friends – You Shocked Me (Vizztone)

25.          Dylan Triplett – Who Is He (Vizztone)

26.          Phantom Blues Band – Blues for Breakfast (Little Village)

27.          Bruce Springsteen – Only the Strong Survive (Sony)

28.          The Dig 3 – The Dig 3 (The Dig 3)

29.          Rory Block – Ain’t Nobody Worried (Stony Plain)

30.           Kat Riggins – Progeny (Gulf Coast)

31.           Harlem Gospel Travelers – Look Up! (Colemine/Karma Chief)

32.          Steve Howell & the Mighty Men – Been Here and Gone (Out of the Past Music)

33.          Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That (Redwing)

34.          Blue Moon Marquee – Scream, Holler and Howl (Idla)

35.          Kenny Neal – Straight from the Heart (Ruf)

36.          Shemekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far (Alligator)  

37.          Derrick Procell – Hello Mojo (Catfood)

38.          Johnny Sansone – Into Your Blues (Short Stack)

39.               Crystal Shawanda – Midnight Blues (True North)

40.               Silent Partners – Changing Times (Little Village)

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
