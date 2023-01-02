Crossroads Top 40 for December 2022

1. Angela Strehli – Ace of Blues (New West/Antones)

2. The Mighty Soul Drivers – I’ll Carry You Home (Hog Heaven)

3. Bridget Kelly Band – Winter’s Coming (Alpha Sun)

4. Demetria Taylor – Doin’ What I’m Supposed to Do (Delmark)

5. Ben Levin – Take Your Time (Vizztone)

6. Jimmy Carpenter – The Louisiana Record (Gulf Coast)

7. Dr. John – Things Happen That Way (Rounder)

8. Grant Dermody – Behind the Sun (Grant Dermody)

9. Lucky Losers – Standin’ Pat (Vizztone)

10. Rick Berthod – Tribute to Peter Green (RB Music)

11. Robert Hill/Joanne Lediger – Revelation (Wild Animal Ditch Music)

12. Mud Morganfield – Portrait (Delmark)

13. Vanessa Collier – Live at Power Station (Phenix Fire)

14. Annika Chambers & Paul Deslauriers – Good Trouble (Vizztone)

15. John Nemeth – May Be the Last Time (Memphis Grease/NOLA Blue)

16. Yates McKendree – Buchanan Lane (Qualified)

17. Catfish Keith – Still I Long to Roam (Fish Tail)

18. Michael Kaeshammer – The Warehouse Sessions (Linus)

19. The Boneshakers - One Foot in the Groove (Take It to the Bridge)

20. Shawn Pittman – Hard Road (Must Have Music)

21. Buddy Guy – The Blues Don’t Lie (RCA)

22. Dave Keyes – Rhythm Blues and Boogie (Blue Heart)

23. The Hungry Williams – Let’s Go (Rochelle Records)

24. Bob Corritore & Friends – You Shocked Me (Vizztone)

25. Dylan Triplett – Who Is He (Vizztone)

26. Phantom Blues Band – Blues for Breakfast (Little Village)

27. Bruce Springsteen – Only the Strong Survive (Sony)

28. The Dig 3 – The Dig 3 (The Dig 3)

29. Rory Block – Ain’t Nobody Worried (Stony Plain)

30. Kat Riggins – Progeny (Gulf Coast)

31. Harlem Gospel Travelers – Look Up! (Colemine/Karma Chief)

32. Steve Howell & the Mighty Men – Been Here and Gone (Out of the Past Music)

33. Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That (Redwing)

34. Blue Moon Marquee – Scream, Holler and Howl (Idla)

35. Kenny Neal – Straight from the Heart (Ruf)

36. Shemekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far (Alligator)

37. Derrick Procell – Hello Mojo (Catfood)

38. Johnny Sansone – Into Your Blues (Short Stack)

39. Crystal Shawanda – Midnight Blues (True North)

40. Silent Partners – Changing Times (Little Village)