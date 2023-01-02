Crossroads Top 40 for December 2022
1. Angela Strehli – Ace of Blues (New West/Antones)
2. The Mighty Soul Drivers – I’ll Carry You Home (Hog Heaven)
3. Bridget Kelly Band – Winter’s Coming (Alpha Sun)
4. Demetria Taylor – Doin’ What I’m Supposed to Do (Delmark)
5. Ben Levin – Take Your Time (Vizztone)
6. Jimmy Carpenter – The Louisiana Record (Gulf Coast)
7. Dr. John – Things Happen That Way (Rounder)
8. Grant Dermody – Behind the Sun (Grant Dermody)
9. Lucky Losers – Standin’ Pat (Vizztone)
10. Rick Berthod – Tribute to Peter Green (RB Music)
11. Robert Hill/Joanne Lediger – Revelation (Wild Animal Ditch Music)
12. Mud Morganfield – Portrait (Delmark)
13. Vanessa Collier – Live at Power Station (Phenix Fire)
14. Annika Chambers & Paul Deslauriers – Good Trouble (Vizztone)
15. John Nemeth – May Be the Last Time (Memphis Grease/NOLA Blue)
16. Yates McKendree – Buchanan Lane (Qualified)
17. Catfish Keith – Still I Long to Roam (Fish Tail)
18. Michael Kaeshammer – The Warehouse Sessions (Linus)
19. The Boneshakers - One Foot in the Groove (Take It to the Bridge)
20. Shawn Pittman – Hard Road (Must Have Music)
21. Buddy Guy – The Blues Don’t Lie (RCA)
22. Dave Keyes – Rhythm Blues and Boogie (Blue Heart)
23. The Hungry Williams – Let’s Go (Rochelle Records)
24. Bob Corritore & Friends – You Shocked Me (Vizztone)
25. Dylan Triplett – Who Is He (Vizztone)
26. Phantom Blues Band – Blues for Breakfast (Little Village)
27. Bruce Springsteen – Only the Strong Survive (Sony)
28. The Dig 3 – The Dig 3 (The Dig 3)
29. Rory Block – Ain’t Nobody Worried (Stony Plain)
30. Kat Riggins – Progeny (Gulf Coast)
31. Harlem Gospel Travelers – Look Up! (Colemine/Karma Chief)
32. Steve Howell & the Mighty Men – Been Here and Gone (Out of the Past Music)
33. Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That (Redwing)
34. Blue Moon Marquee – Scream, Holler and Howl (Idla)
35. Kenny Neal – Straight from the Heart (Ruf)
36. Shemekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far (Alligator)
37. Derrick Procell – Hello Mojo (Catfood)
38. Johnny Sansone – Into Your Blues (Short Stack)
39. Crystal Shawanda – Midnight Blues (True North)
40. Silent Partners – Changing Times (Little Village)