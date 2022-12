Friday, December 30 and Sunday, January 1

This time at the Crossroads, we’ve got the Bo Diddley beat, in honor of the great blues and R&B star’s December 30th birthday. We’ll hear some of his classic tracks, music from an all-star tribute album, and also a special about him in hour two of the show. Plus the latest releases from The Mighty Soul Drivers, the Bridget Kelly Band, John Németh, and John Primer.