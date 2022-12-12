© 2022 KMUW
Crossroads

Keith Richards' 79th

By Chris Heim
Published December 12, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST
Friday, December 16, and Sunday, December 18

In honor of the indomitable Keith Richards' 79th birthday, Crossroads steps aside for a two-hour special, Got Blues If You Want It!, an exploration of the blues and R&B roots of the Rolling Stones. We'll hear both covers of songs by their heroes (including Muddy Waters, Howlin' Wolf, and Chuck Berry) and their own bluesy takes on original rock 'n' roll.

Guests on the show include roots and blues musician Taj Mahal, Rolling Stone magazine's Anthony DeCurtis, Grammy Museum Director Bob Santelli, writers Holly George-Warren and Geoff Edgers, and Howard Kramer of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
