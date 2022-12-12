Friday, December 16, and Sunday, December 18

In honor of the indomitable Keith Richards' 79th birthday, Crossroads steps aside for a two-hour special, Got Blues If You Want It!, an exploration of the blues and R&B roots of the Rolling Stones. We'll hear both covers of songs by their heroes (including Muddy Waters, Howlin' Wolf, and Chuck Berry) and their own bluesy takes on original rock 'n' roll.

Guests on the show include roots and blues musician Taj Mahal, Rolling Stone magazine's Anthony DeCurtis, Grammy Museum Director Bob Santelli, writers Holly George-Warren and Geoff Edgers, and Howard Kramer of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum.

