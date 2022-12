Friday, December 9 and Sunday, December 11

Crossroads pays tribute to Christine McVie with some of the blues-inspired music she did with Chicken Shack and from her early days with Fleetwood Mac.

We mark birthdays of Junior Wells, Joan Armatrading, and Big Mama Thornton (featured in a special in hour two of the show).

We'll also hear the latest from Hurricane Ruth, the HOROJO Trio, and Rick Berthod (with a tribute to Peter Green era Fleetwood Mac).