Crossroads

Blues Slide Guitar – Sisters of Slide/Block and Cashdollar

Published November 21, 2022 at 10:02 AM CST
KMUW-Music.png

Friday, November 25, and Sunday, November 27

To wrap up the November Blues Slide Guitar feature, we’ve got a two-hour concert special featuring two of the most talented slide guitarists on the scene today – Rory Block and Cindy Cashdollar – with two sets they did at the Fur Peace Ranch.

Since the 1970s, Block has been one of the great champions of country, delta, and other early roots blues styles and artists, and won acclaim for her tribute albums and guitar mastery.

Cindy Cashdollar has played with a who’s who of musicians over the years, including Bob Dylan, Paul Butterfield, Leon Redbone, and for eight years with Asleep at the Wheel. She’s won five Grammys and was inducted into the Texas Steel Guitar Hall of Fame.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
