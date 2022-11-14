Blues Slide Guitar Legend Elmore James

Friday, November 18, and Sunday, November 20

Crossroads continues the November Blues Slide Guitar feature with a focus on one of the giants of the instrument – Elmore James. We'll hear some of his classics in hour one, and then in hour two, he's the subject of a special that highlights music he did in the Fifties, including his classic, "Dust My Broom."

We've also got some other fine slide players on tap, including Rory Block and Cindy Cashdollar (featured in a concert special next week on the show to wrap up the feature), as well as Harry Manx, Sonny Landreth, and Hound Dog Taylor.

New music this time comes from Bob Corritore, Albert Castiglia, and Dr. John.

