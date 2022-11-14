© 2022 KMUW
Crossroads

Blues Slide Guitar Legend Elmore James

Published November 14, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST
KMUW-Music.png

Friday, November 18, and Sunday, November 20

Crossroads continues the November Blues Slide Guitar feature with a focus on one of the giants of the instrument – Elmore James. We'll hear some of his classics in hour one, and then in hour two, he's the subject of a special that highlights music he did in the Fifties, including his classic, "Dust My Broom."

We've also got some other fine slide players on tap, including Rory Block and Cindy Cashdollar (featured in a concert special next week on the show to wrap up the feature), as well as Harry Manx, Sonny Landreth, and Hound Dog Taylor.

New music this time comes from Bob Corritore, Albert Castiglia, and Dr. John.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
