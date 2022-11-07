Blues Slide Guitar including Bonnie Raitt, Blues Veterans and Blues Birthdays

Friday, November 11 and Sunday, November 13

Throughout this month, Crossroads is highlighting blues slide guitar, this time with a particular focus on Bonnie Raitt, whose birthday was earlier this week. We’ll hear music from her debut album and her latest release (featured in a special in hour two of the show), with several stops in between.

We’ll also highlight music from blues artists who were veterans for this Veterans Day holiday weekend – including B.B. King, Alberta Hunter, Elmore James (also a slide guitar great and featured more extensively next week on the show), and Howlin’ Wolf.

We’ll mark birthdays of Mose Allison (also a veteran) and LaVern Baker (with a tribute to Bessie Smith).

And there’s new music from Robert Hill with Joanne Lediger, Bob Corritore (with Chicago blues slide guitar veteran John Primer), Angela Strehli, Jimmy Carpenter, and The Phantom Blues Band.

