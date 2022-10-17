© 2022 KMUW
Elvin Bishop 80th Special

Published October 17, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT
Friday, October 21 and Sunday, October 23

Crossroads’ October featured artist Elvin Bishop turns 80 on October 21st, and the show marks the occasion with a program devoted to his music. We’ll hear selections from his early days in The Paul Butterfield Blues Band, music from across a solo career that now spans six decades, and guest appearances he made with John Lee Hooker, The Mannish Boys, Magic Slim, and John Németh in hour one; and get to special devoted to him in hour two of the show.

Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
