Crossroads Top 40 for September 2022

1. Shemekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far (Alligator)

2. Diunna Greenleaf – I Ain’t Playin’ (Little Village)

3. Steve Howell & the Mighty Men – Been Here and Gone (Out of the Past Music)

4. Silent Partners – Changing Times (Little Village)

5. Texas Horns – Everybody Let’s Roll (Blue Heart)

6. Bob Corritore & Friends – You Shocked Me (Vizztone)

7. Mavis Staples/Levon Helm – Carry Me Home (Anti-)

8. Kenny Neal – Straight from the Heart (Ruf)

9. John Nemeth – May Be the Last Time (Memphis Graease/NOLA Blue)

10. Demetria Taylor – Doin’ What I’m Supposed to Do (Delmark)

11. Edgar Winter – Brother Johnny (Quatro Valley)

12. Phantom Blues Band – Blues for Breakfast (Little Village)

13. Harrison Kennedy – Thanks for Tomorrow (Electro-Fi)

14. Johnny Sansone – Into Your Blues (Short Stack)

15. Kathy & the Kilowatts – Fully Charged (Blue Heart)

16. John Primer – Hard Times (Blue House Productions)

17. Janiva Magness – Hard to Kill (Fathead)

18. Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That (Redwing)

19. Radha Botofasina - The Spirituals, Vol. 2: Carry On (Shaila)

20. David Lumsden – Rooted in the Blues (David Lumsden)

21. GA-20 – Crackdown (Karma Chief)

22. Harlem Gospel Travelers – Look Up! (Colemine/Karma Chief)

23. The Dig 3 – The Dig 3 (The Dig 3)

24. Derrick Procell – Helo Mojo (Catfood)

25. Trudy Lynn – Golden Girl (NOLA Blue)

26. Mighty Mike Schermer – Just Gettin’ Good (Little Village)

27. Sass Jordan – Bitches Blues (Stony Plain)

28. Al Basile – Through With Cool (SweetSpot)

29. Delbert McClinton – Outdated Emotion (Thirty Tigers)

30. Levee Town – Trying to Keep My Head Above Water (Hubtone)

31. Hurricane Ruth – Live at 3rd and Lindsley (Hurricane Ruth)

32. Anthony Geraci – Blues Called My Name (Blue Heart)

33. Misty Blues – One Louder (Lunaria)

34. Peter Veteska & Blues Train – So Far So Good (Blue Heart)

35. Kilborn Alley – Takin’ Time (Kilborn Alley)

36. Brad Absher and the Superials – Tulsa Tea (Horton)

37. The Groove Krewe – Run to Daylight (Sound)

38. Dave Thomas – Road to the Blues (Blonde on Blonde)

39. Kat Riggins – Progeny (Gulf Coast)

40. Albert Castiglia – I Got Love (Gulf Coast)