Crossroads Top 40 for September 2022
1. Shemekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far (Alligator)
2. Diunna Greenleaf – I Ain’t Playin’ (Little Village)
3. Steve Howell & the Mighty Men – Been Here and Gone (Out of the Past Music)
4. Silent Partners – Changing Times (Little Village)
5. Texas Horns – Everybody Let’s Roll (Blue Heart)
6. Bob Corritore & Friends – You Shocked Me (Vizztone)
7. Mavis Staples/Levon Helm – Carry Me Home (Anti-)
8. Kenny Neal – Straight from the Heart (Ruf)
9. John Nemeth – May Be the Last Time (Memphis Graease/NOLA Blue)
10. Demetria Taylor – Doin’ What I’m Supposed to Do (Delmark)
11. Edgar Winter – Brother Johnny (Quatro Valley)
12. Phantom Blues Band – Blues for Breakfast (Little Village)
13. Harrison Kennedy – Thanks for Tomorrow (Electro-Fi)
14. Johnny Sansone – Into Your Blues (Short Stack)
15. Kathy & the Kilowatts – Fully Charged (Blue Heart)
16. John Primer – Hard Times (Blue House Productions)
17. Janiva Magness – Hard to Kill (Fathead)
18. Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That (Redwing)
19. Radha Botofasina - The Spirituals, Vol. 2: Carry On (Shaila)
20. David Lumsden – Rooted in the Blues (David Lumsden)
21. GA-20 – Crackdown (Karma Chief)
22. Harlem Gospel Travelers – Look Up! (Colemine/Karma Chief)
23. The Dig 3 – The Dig 3 (The Dig 3)
24. Derrick Procell – Helo Mojo (Catfood)
25. Trudy Lynn – Golden Girl (NOLA Blue)
26. Mighty Mike Schermer – Just Gettin’ Good (Little Village)
27. Sass Jordan – Bitches Blues (Stony Plain)
28. Al Basile – Through With Cool (SweetSpot)
29. Delbert McClinton – Outdated Emotion (Thirty Tigers)
30. Levee Town – Trying to Keep My Head Above Water (Hubtone)
31. Hurricane Ruth – Live at 3rd and Lindsley (Hurricane Ruth)
32. Anthony Geraci – Blues Called My Name (Blue Heart)
33. Misty Blues – One Louder (Lunaria)
34. Peter Veteska & Blues Train – So Far So Good (Blue Heart)
35. Kilborn Alley – Takin’ Time (Kilborn Alley)
36. Brad Absher and the Superials – Tulsa Tea (Horton)
37. The Groove Krewe – Run to Daylight (Sound)
38. Dave Thomas – Road to the Blues (Blonde on Blonde)
39. Kat Riggins – Progeny (Gulf Coast)
40. Albert Castiglia – I Got Love (Gulf Coast)