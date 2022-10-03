© 2022 KMUW
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 for September 2022

Published October 3, 2022
1.           Shemekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far (Alligator)  

2.           Diunna Greenleaf – I Ain’t Playin’ (Little Village)

3.           Steve Howell & the Mighty Men – Been Here and Gone (Out of the Past Music)

4.           Silent Partners – Changing Times (Little Village)

5.           Texas Horns – Everybody Let’s Roll (Blue Heart)

6.           Bob Corritore & Friends – You Shocked Me (Vizztone)

7.           Mavis Staples/Levon Helm – Carry Me Home (Anti-)

8.           Kenny Neal – Straight from the Heart (Ruf)

9.           John Nemeth – May Be the Last Time (Memphis Graease/NOLA Blue)

10.       Demetria Taylor – Doin’ What I’m Supposed to Do (Delmark)

11.       Edgar Winter – Brother Johnny (Quatro Valley)

12.       Phantom Blues Band – Blues for Breakfast (Little Village)

13.       Harrison Kennedy – Thanks for Tomorrow (Electro-Fi)

14.       Johnny Sansone – Into Your Blues (Short Stack)

15.       Kathy & the Kilowatts – Fully Charged (Blue Heart)

16.       John Primer – Hard Times (Blue House Productions)

17.       Janiva Magness – Hard to Kill (Fathead)

18.       Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That (Redwing)

19.       Radha Botofasina - The Spirituals, Vol. 2: Carry On (Shaila)

20.       David Lumsden – Rooted in the Blues (David Lumsden)

21.       GA-20 – Crackdown (Karma Chief)

22.       Harlem Gospel Travelers – Look Up! (Colemine/Karma Chief)

23.       The Dig 3 – The Dig 3 (The Dig 3)

24.       Derrick Procell – Helo Mojo (Catfood)

25.       Trudy Lynn – Golden Girl (NOLA Blue)

26.       Mighty Mike Schermer – Just Gettin’ Good (Little Village)

27.       Sass Jordan – Bitches Blues (Stony Plain)

28.       Al Basile – Through With Cool (SweetSpot)

29.       Delbert McClinton – Outdated Emotion (Thirty Tigers)

30.       Levee Town – Trying to Keep My Head Above Water (Hubtone)

31.       Hurricane Ruth – Live at 3rd and Lindsley (Hurricane Ruth)

32.       Anthony Geraci – Blues Called My Name (Blue Heart)

33.       Misty Blues – One Louder (Lunaria)

34.       Peter Veteska & Blues Train – So Far So Good (Blue Heart)

35.       Kilborn Alley – Takin’ Time (Kilborn Alley)

36.       Brad Absher and the Superials – Tulsa Tea (Horton)

37.       The Groove Krewe – Run to Daylight (Sound)

38.       Dave Thomas – Road to the Blues (Blonde on Blonde)

39.       Kat Riggins – Progeny (Gulf Coast)

40.       Albert Castiglia – I Got Love (Gulf Coast)

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
