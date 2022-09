Friday, September 16, and Sunday, September 18

Crossroads continues the September feature celebrating the centennial birthday of R&B great Charles Brown. We’ll also mark the birthdays of Chicago blues harp master Billy Boy Arnold and blues legend B.B. King (including a B.B. special in hour two). And there’s new music from Janiva Magness, Diunna Greenleaf, The Texas Horns, and Bob Corritore.