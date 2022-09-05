© 2022 KMUW
Crossroads

Otis Redding Special

Published September 5, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT
Friday, September 9, and Sunday, September 11

In honor of the September 9th birthday of soul legend Otis Redding, Crossroads steps aside for a two-hour special, The Emergence of Otis Redding.

We’ll hear classic tracks from Redding in an hour one overview and a deeper dive into his all-too-short career and enduring legacy in the second hour.

The program features musicians, music writers, fans, and family of Otis Redding, including Redding's daughter Karla Redding-Andrews, Paul Janeway (lead singer of St. Paul & The Broken Bones), James Alexander (bassist/Bar-Kays), music writers Rob Bowman, Jonathan Gould, Peter Guralnick, Lynell George, Ashley Kahn, and Stax Museum Director Jeff Kollath.

Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
