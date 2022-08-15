Blues Drummer Willie 'Big Eyes' Smith

Friday, August 19 and Sunday, August 21

Crossroads continues the August blues drummers feature with a show highlighting Willie "Big Eyes" Smith. We'll hear him with Muddy Waters, in the Waters' spin-off group, The Legendary Blues Band, backing up Luther 'Guitar Junior' Johnson, on a Grammy-winning album with Pinetop Perkins, in his long-delayed debut as a leader, guesting with Bob Corritore, and, for a change of pace, on a album where he was featured on harmonica. Then, in hour two, we've got a concert special with the Bob Margolin All Stars, including Smith, as well as veteran bassist Bob Stroger and Howlin' Wolf and Muddy Waters' guitarist Hubert Sumlin.

Also this time at the Crossroads, classics from John Lee Hooker and Big Joe Turner, and the latest from Sue Foley, Misty Blues, and Harrison Kennedy.

