Crossroads

Blues Drummer Willie 'Big Eyes' Smith

Published August 15, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT
Friday, August 19 and Sunday, August 21

Crossroads continues the August blues drummers feature with a show highlighting Willie "Big Eyes" Smith. We'll hear him with Muddy Waters, in the Waters' spin-off group, The Legendary Blues Band, backing up Luther 'Guitar Junior' Johnson, on a Grammy-winning album with Pinetop Perkins, in his long-delayed debut as a leader, guesting with Bob Corritore, and, for a change of pace, on a album where he was featured on harmonica. Then, in hour two, we've got a concert special with the Bob Margolin All Stars, including Smith, as well as veteran bassist Bob Stroger and Howlin' Wolf and Muddy Waters' guitarist Hubert Sumlin.

Also this time at the Crossroads, classics from John Lee Hooker and Big Joe Turner, and the latest from Sue Foley, Misty Blues, and Harrison Kennedy.

Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
