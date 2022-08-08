R&B Legend Percy Mayfield

Friday, August 12 and Sunday, August 14

Crossroads marks the birthday of legendary R&B singer and master songwriter Percy Mayfield for his birthday. We’ll hear some of his classic recordings, covers of his songs by Shemekia Copeland, Ray Charles and Edgar Winter, and more from and about him in a special in hour two of the show.

We’ll also get to more of this year’s nominees in the Blues Blast Music Awards. Check out the latest from Duke Robillard, Diunna Greenleaf, The Love Light Orchestra, and The Wildroots. Plus, classic tracks from Otis Rush and Bobby 'Blue' Bland.

