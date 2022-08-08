© 2022 KMUW
Crossroads

R&B Legend Percy Mayfield

Published August 8, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT
Friday, August 12 and Sunday, August 14

Crossroads marks the birthday of legendary R&B singer and master songwriter Percy Mayfield for his birthday. We’ll hear some of his classic recordings, covers of his songs by Shemekia Copeland, Ray Charles and Edgar Winter, and more from and about him in a special in hour two of the show.

We’ll also get to more of this year’s nominees in the Blues Blast Music Awards. Check out the latest from Duke Robillard, Diunna Greenleaf, The Love Light Orchestra, and The Wildroots. Plus, classic tracks from Otis Rush and Bobby 'Blue' Bland.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
