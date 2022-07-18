Blues Blast Nominees, James Cotton and Harmonica Blues

Friday, July 22 and Sunday, July 24

The Blues Blast Music Awards nominees, voted on by the general public, were just announced. Crossroads will feature artists selected in the many different categories over the next few weeks while voting is open. Among the artists featured this time are Albert Castiglia, Memphissippi Sounds, and Ronnie Earl.

Crossroads also continues the July James Cotton feature with a classic track from his Buddah Records era, early and later work with Muddy Waters, and a guest appearance with Magic Slim.

We’ll also hear classic tracks from Junior Wells and Hound Dog Taylor, a new album from Edgar Winter and an all-star guest lineup in tribute to his brother Johnny, and we remember William Hart. Lead singer and co-founder of The Delfonics, with a new cover of one of their biggest hits from Steve Howell & The Mighty Men.

In hour two, in conjunction with the James Cotton feature, it’s a Harmonica Blues special. The show traces the history of the instrument from its early days in the blues to the present, as played by pioneers and masters. Artists featured include James Cotton, Mark Hummell, Sugar Blue and more.

