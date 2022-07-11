© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMUW-Music.png
Crossroads

50th Anniversary of the Ann Arbor Blues and Jazz Festival

Published July 11, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT
KMUW-Music_0.png

Friday, July 15 and Sunday, July 17

The first Ann Arbor Blues and Jazz Festival occurred fifty years ago. Ann Arbor Blues Festival was the granddaddy of them all, pioneering events that paved the way for the legion of blues fests that take place all across the country and the world today. Among the artists featured in this two-hour special are Koko Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, Junior Walker & The All Stars, Otis Rush, and Hound Dog Taylor. We’ll also hear selections from a legendary set from blues great Magic Sam from the first Ann Arbor Blues Festival in 1969.

Tags

Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim