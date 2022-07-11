50th Anniversary of the Ann Arbor Blues and Jazz Festival

Friday, July 15 and Sunday, July 17

The first Ann Arbor Blues and Jazz Festival occurred fifty years ago. Ann Arbor Blues Festival was the granddaddy of them all, pioneering events that paved the way for the legion of blues fests that take place all across the country and the world today. Among the artists featured in this two-hour special are Koko Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, Junior Walker & The All Stars, Otis Rush, and Hound Dog Taylor. We’ll also hear selections from a legendary set from blues great Magic Sam from the first Ann Arbor Blues Festival in 1969.