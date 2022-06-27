June New Blues Releases
Friday, July 1 and Sunday, July 3
It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. Among the highlights this time are new titles from:
- Blues harmonica master Charlie Musselwhite
- Delta bluesman Big Jack Johnson
- Phantom Blues Band with a benefit album in memory of Mike Finnigan
- Canadian bluesman Harrison Kennedy
- Mavis Staples and Levon Helm from a previously unreleased 2011 live performance
- Chicago’s Dave Weld & The Imperial Flames
- Singer Janiva Magness