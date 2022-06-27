© 2022 KMUW
Crossroads

June New Blues Releases

Published June 27, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT
KMUW-Music.png

Friday, July 1 and Sunday, July 3

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. Among the highlights this time are new titles from:

  • Blues harmonica master Charlie Musselwhite
  • Delta bluesman Big Jack Johnson
  • Phantom Blues Band with a benefit album in memory of Mike Finnigan
  • Canadian bluesman Harrison Kennedy
  • Mavis Staples and Levon Helm from a previously unreleased 2011 live performance
  • Chicago’s Dave Weld & The Imperial Flames
  • Singer Janiva Magness

Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
