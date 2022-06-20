© 2022 KMUW
KMUW will broadcast the January 6 hearings live as they are available.
Crossroads

New Orleans Sounds & Big Bill Broonzy

Published June 20, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT
Friday, June 24 and Sunday, June 26

We've got more sounds from New Orleans as Crossroads continues the June Crescent City feature. We'll hear music from the funk and brass band New Orleans Nightcrawlers, pianists Tuts Washington and Davell Crawford, Mardi Gras Indian Chief Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, and a R&B classic from Huey' Piano' Smith.

There's new music from Mighty Mike Schermer,The Nighthawks, Kenny' Blues Boss' Wayne, The Hoodoo Loungers and Bonnie Raitt.

We also mark the birthday of acoustic blues legend Big Bill Broonzy, including a special featuring his music and a conversation with his biographer in hour two of the show.

Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
