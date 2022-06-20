New Orleans Sounds & Big Bill Broonzy

Friday, June 24 and Sunday, June 26

We've got more sounds from New Orleans as Crossroads continues the June Crescent City feature. We'll hear music from the funk and brass band New Orleans Nightcrawlers, pianists Tuts Washington and Davell Crawford, Mardi Gras Indian Chief Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, and a R&B classic from Huey' Piano' Smith.

There's new music from Mighty Mike Schermer,The Nighthawks, Kenny' Blues Boss' Wayne, The Hoodoo Loungers and Bonnie Raitt.

We also mark the birthday of acoustic blues legend Big Bill Broonzy, including a special featuring his music and a conversation with his biographer in hour two of the show.

