KMUW will broadcast the January 6 hearings live as they are available.
Crossroads

New Orleans & Jon Cleary In Concert

Published June 13, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT
Friday, June 17, and Sunday, June 19

Crossroads continues the June feature of music from New Orleans with more classic and contemporary Crescent City sounds in hour one.

Then in hour two, we head to the Savannah Music Festival for a performance from Jon Cleary. A former member of Bonnie Raitt's band, Cleary has long made New Orleans his home and steeped himself in the city's rich musical traditions. Cleary showcases his deep love for and mastery of New Orleans Rhythm & Blues piano in this solo piano performance.

Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
