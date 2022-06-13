New Orleans & Jon Cleary In Concert

Friday, June 17, and Sunday, June 19

Crossroads continues the June feature of music from New Orleans with more classic and contemporary Crescent City sounds in hour one.

Then in hour two, we head to the Savannah Music Festival for a performance from Jon Cleary. A former member of Bonnie Raitt's band, Cleary has long made New Orleans his home and steeped himself in the city's rich musical traditions. Cleary showcases his deep love for and mastery of New Orleans Rhythm & Blues piano in this solo piano performance.

