New Orleans Sounds & New Orleans Fest Specials

Friday, June 10, and Sunday, June 12

In conjunction with the June New Orleans feature, we've got two specials this time at the Crossroads.

In hour one, it's Take Me to the River, a radio companion to a new documentary film that explores the rich and diverse Crescent City music scene through the lens of special recording sessions bringing together several different generations of musicians. The program is hosted by Ani DiFranco and features performances by The Neville Brothers, Irma Thomas, The Soul Rebels, and more.

Then it's Jazz Fest – A New Orleans Story, another radio companion to a new documentary film. Hosted by Samantha Fish, the special celebrates 50 years of the acclaimed New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. Along with classic performances spanning the five decades of the Fest, the program explores the connections between Crescent City music and culture and tells some of the many great stories behind the music. Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Trombone Shorty, Allen Toussaint with Bonnie Raitt, and Buckwheat Zydeco are among the artists featured.