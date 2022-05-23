© 2022 KMUW
Crossroads

Ron Levy and Blues Legends

Published May 23, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT
Friday, May 27 and Sunday, May 29

Crossroads marks the birthday of blues keyboard player, songwriter, and producer Ron Levy. We’ll hear him as a leader and with blues legends B.B. King and Charles Brown. We wrap up the May Blues Legend feature as well with music from Bobby ‘Blue’ Bland, the Living Chicago Blues series, and an hour two special featuring music and covers from one of the first blues legends – Robert Johnson. And we remember Guitar Shorty, and feature the latest from the Love Light Orchestra, Diunna Greenleaf, Regina Bonelli, and Sue Foley.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
