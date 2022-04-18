Memphis Slim & Willie Dixon

Friday, April 22 and Sunday, April 24

In conjunction with the April Memphis feature, Crossroads focuses this time on the music of Memphis Slim. Though he was born in Memphis and started his career there, Memphis Slim actually came out of a different musical tradition and made his mark in Chicago and later in Paris. We’ll particularly highlight music he did with the great bassist, songwriter and producer Willie Dixon (including music from a new release from pianist Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne inspired by that collaboration) and include a special about Slim in hour two of the show.

Also on tap, Memphis sounds from Deb Ryder and Cyndi Lauper, a birthday salute to Peter Frampton, and new music from Mississippi Heat, Duke Robillard, The WildRoots and Ronnie Earl.

