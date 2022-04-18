© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMUW-Music.png
Crossroads

Memphis Slim & Willie Dixon

Published April 18, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT
KMUW-Music.png

Friday, April 22 and Sunday, April 24

In conjunction with the April Memphis feature, Crossroads focuses this time on the music of Memphis Slim. Though he was born in Memphis and started his career there, Memphis Slim actually came out of a different musical tradition and made his mark in Chicago and later in Paris. We’ll particularly highlight music he did with the great bassist, songwriter and producer Willie Dixon (including music from a new release from pianist Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne inspired by that collaboration) and include a special about Slim in hour two of the show.

Also on tap, Memphis sounds from Deb Ryder and Cyndi Lauper, a birthday salute to Peter Frampton, and new music from Mississippi Heat, Duke Robillard, The WildRoots and Ronnie Earl.

Tags

Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim