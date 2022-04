Friday, April 15, and Sunday, April 17

Crossroads heads back to Memphis for the April feature, this time with some classic sounds from Al Green, along with The Bo-Keys and Don Byrant (featured in a special in hour two). We also mark birthdays of delta blues harmonica master Frank Frost and soul-blues singer Mighty Sam McClain and highlight the latest releases from John Mayall, the Jon Spear Band, Tinsley Ellis and Dion.