© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMUW-Music.png
Crossroads

Memphis Blues And Soul & Shemekia Copeland

Published April 4, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT
KMUW-Music.png

Friday, April 8 and Sunday, April 10

Memphis has been home to great blues and soul for decades. From the groundbreaking pioneers of the ‘30s to later legends to scores of contemporary players from or inspired by the city’s classic sound. Not to mention being home to Stax and Hi Records and the long list of iconic soul singers and bands that recorded for those labels.

Crossroads kicks off a month-long salute to the music of Memphis this time – along with our usual mix of new and classic recordings and a birthday salute to one of the brightest stars of today’s blues scene, Shemekia Copeland.

Tags

Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
See stories by Chris Heim