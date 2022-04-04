Memphis Blues And Soul & Shemekia Copeland

Friday, April 8 and Sunday, April 10

Memphis has been home to great blues and soul for decades. From the groundbreaking pioneers of the ‘30s to later legends to scores of contemporary players from or inspired by the city’s classic sound. Not to mention being home to Stax and Hi Records and the long list of iconic soul singers and bands that recorded for those labels.

Crossroads kicks off a month-long salute to the music of Memphis this time – along with our usual mix of new and classic recordings and a birthday salute to one of the brightest stars of today’s blues scene, Shemekia Copeland.

