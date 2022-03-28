© 2022 KMUW
Crossroads

April New Blues Releases

Published March 28, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT
KMUW-Music-Square.png

Friday, April 1 and Sunday, April 3

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases.
Among the highlights this time:

  • With the warming temperatures, new blues releases are heating up, too – with lots of veterans and rising stars and loads of special guest appearances to go with them
  • We’ve got new titles this time from veteran blues artists like guitar hero Duke Robillard, the long-running Nighthawks, and soul-blues singers Trudy Lynn and Vaneese Thomas
  • Contemporary players José Ramírez, Hurricane Ruth, Misty Blues, Mississippi Heat, and Albert Castiglia
  • And acoustic blues master Doug MacLeod

Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
