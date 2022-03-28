April New Blues Releases
Friday, April 1 and Sunday, April 3
It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases.
Among the highlights this time:
- With the warming temperatures, new blues releases are heating up, too – with lots of veterans and rising stars and loads of special guest appearances to go with them
- We’ve got new titles this time from veteran blues artists like guitar hero Duke Robillard, the long-running Nighthawks, and soul-blues singers Trudy Lynn and Vaneese Thomas
- Contemporary players José Ramírez, Hurricane Ruth, Misty Blues, Mississippi Heat, and Albert Castiglia
- And acoustic blues master Doug MacLeod