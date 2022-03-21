© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMUW-Music.png
Crossroads

New Blues Hall of Fame Inductees, Brazil’s Igor Prado & Birthdays

Published March 21, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT
KMUW-Music.png

Friday, March 25, and Sunday, March 27

Throughout the month we’ve been highlighting Blues Music Awards nominees. Now the Blues Foundation has announced this year’s Blues Hall of Fame inductees (both artists and recordings), so we’ll wrap up this month’s feature with those selections – along with more from our other feature of music from Brazilian bluesman Igor Prado.

We’ll also mark birthdays of Aretha Franklin, Pete Johnson (famed pianist with Big Joe Turner), Leroy Carr, Johnny Copeland (Shemekia’s father), delta blues master Robert Lockwood Jr. (featured in a concert special in hour two of the show).

Tags

Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
See stories by Chris Heim