New Blues Hall of Fame Inductees, Brazil’s Igor Prado & Birthdays

Friday, March 25, and Sunday, March 27

Throughout the month we’ve been highlighting Blues Music Awards nominees. Now the Blues Foundation has announced this year’s Blues Hall of Fame inductees (both artists and recordings), so we’ll wrap up this month’s feature with those selections – along with more from our other feature of music from Brazilian bluesman Igor Prado.

We’ll also mark birthdays of Aretha Franklin, Pete Johnson (famed pianist with Big Joe Turner), Leroy Carr, Johnny Copeland (Shemekia’s father), delta blues master Robert Lockwood Jr. (featured in a concert special in hour two of the show).

