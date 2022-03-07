Blues Music Awards, Igor Prado & Melvin Taylor

Friday, March 11, and Sunday, March 13

Throughout March, Crossroads highlights the newly named Blues Music Awards nominees – including selections this time from Bob Corritore, Kim Wilson, Veronica Lewis, Eric Bibb, Wee Willie Walker, Zac Harmon, and more.

We’re also teaming up with Global Village and Night Train for some music from Brazil – specifically acclaimed Brazilian bluesman Igor Prado. We’ll hear him hear as a guest with BMA nominee Tia Carroll, as a leader, and with Austrian soul-jazz and blues organist Raphael Wressnig.

Sunday is the birthday of Chicago blues guitarist, singer, and songwriter Melvin Taylor. We’ve got music from a number of his own releases, as well as guest appearances he made on the latest album from John Mayall and with Willie Dixon’s grandson, Alex Dixon.

