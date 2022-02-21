Syl & Jimmy Johnson, Sam Lay, Otis Clay & Jimmy Burns

Friday, February 25 and Sunday, February 27

Lots of Chicago sounds this time at the Crossroads. We mark the February 27th birthday of Windy City bluesman Jimmy Burns with music from several of his albums as a leader.

We wrap up the month-long salute to soul and gospel singer Otis Clay with a live set from him and guest appearances he made with Eddy Clearwater and Magic Slim.

This week also concludes our February tribute to three great Chicago blues artists who passed away recently – legendary drummer Sam Lay (as a leader, and with Howlin’ Wolf and the Paul Butterfield Blues Band), and brothers Jimmy and Syl Johnson (together and from several albums they did under their own names).

New music this time comes from Chickebone Slim, Mississippi MacDonald, Memphissippi Sounds, and Dionne Bennett.

