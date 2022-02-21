© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMUW-Music.png
Crossroads

Syl & Jimmy Johnson, Sam Lay, Otis Clay & Jimmy Burns

Published February 21, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST
KMUW-Music-Square.png

Friday, February 25 and Sunday, February 27

Lots of Chicago sounds this time at the Crossroads. We mark the February 27th birthday of Windy City bluesman Jimmy Burns with music from several of his albums as a leader.

We wrap up the month-long salute to soul and gospel singer Otis Clay with a live set from him and guest appearances he made with Eddy Clearwater and Magic Slim.

This week also concludes our February tribute to three great Chicago blues artists who passed away recently – legendary drummer Sam Lay (as a leader, and with Howlin’ Wolf and the Paul Butterfield Blues Band), and brothers Jimmy and Syl Johnson (together and from several albums they did under their own names).

New music this time comes from Chickebone Slim, Mississippi MacDonald, Memphissippi Sounds, and Dionne Bennett.

Tags

Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
See stories by Chris Heim