© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMUW-Music.png
Crossroads

Syl & Jimmy Johnson, Sam Lay, Otis Clay & Irma Thomas

Published February 14, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST
KMUW-Music_0.png

Friday, February 18 and Sunday, February 20

Throughout this month, Crossroads remembers some greats of Chicago blues - bluesmen and brothers Syl and Jimmy Johnson and veteran drummer Sam Lay (who all recently passed away) and soul singer Otis Clay who would have turned 80 this month.

We’ll also mark the birthday of the Soul Queen of New Orleans (including in a special in hour two of the show).

The Blues Music Awards just announced this year’s nominees – we’ll feature them more extensively in March, but this time around, we’ll hear a couple – including the Altered Five Blues Band and Mike Zito.

And also on tap, the latest from Robbin Kapsalis & Vintage #18, Tas Cru and the Avey Grouws Band.

Tags

Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
See stories by Chris Heim