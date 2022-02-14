Syl & Jimmy Johnson, Sam Lay, Otis Clay & Irma Thomas

Friday, February 18 and Sunday, February 20

Throughout this month, Crossroads remembers some greats of Chicago blues - bluesmen and brothers Syl and Jimmy Johnson and veteran drummer Sam Lay (who all recently passed away) and soul singer Otis Clay who would have turned 80 this month.

We’ll also mark the birthday of the Soul Queen of New Orleans (including in a special in hour two of the show).

The Blues Music Awards just announced this year’s nominees – we’ll feature them more extensively in March, but this time around, we’ll hear a couple – including the Altered Five Blues Band and Mike Zito.

And also on tap, the latest from Robbin Kapsalis & Vintage #18, Tas Cru and the Avey Grouws Band.

