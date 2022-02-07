Otis Clay, Jimmy Johnson, Sam Lay & Phillip Walker

Friday, February 11, and Sunday, February 13

Throughout this month, Crossroads remembers some greats of Chicago blues: guitarist and singer Jimmy Johnson and drummer Sam Lay, who both passed away at the end of last month and soul-blues and gospel singer Otis Clay, who would have turned 80 this month.

We’ll hear Johnson as a leader and as a special guest with Lurrie Bell, Lay with the Butterfield Blues Band. Eddy Clearwater and Howlin’ Wolf, and Clay with Johnny Rawls, and from a Grammy-nominated gospel album he released.

We’ll also hear from Texas bluesman Phillip Walker, who shares a February 11th birthday with Otis Clay.

And new music this time comes from the Jon Spear Band, Colin James, Zac Harmon, Bernard Allison, Dion, and more.

