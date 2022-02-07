© 2022 KMUW
Crossroads

Otis Clay, Jimmy Johnson, Sam Lay & Phillip Walker

Published February 7, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST
Friday, February 11, and Sunday, February 13

Throughout this month, Crossroads remembers some greats of Chicago blues: guitarist and singer Jimmy Johnson and drummer Sam Lay, who both passed away at the end of last month and soul-blues and gospel singer Otis Clay, who would have turned 80 this month.

We’ll hear Johnson as a leader and as a special guest with Lurrie Bell, Lay with the Butterfield Blues Band. Eddy Clearwater and Howlin’ Wolf, and Clay with Johnny Rawls, and from a Grammy-nominated gospel album he released.

We’ll also hear from Texas bluesman Phillip Walker, who shares a February 11th birthday with Otis Clay.

And new music this time comes from the Jon Spear Band, Colin James, Zac Harmon, Bernard Allison, Dion, and more.

Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
